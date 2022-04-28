One Dead After Car Crashes Into Water In Freeport

One man was killed after his vehicle went into the water on Long Island and divers could not reach him in time to save his life.

The incident took place in Nassau County in Freeport around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 at Cow Meadow Park.

According to the Freeport Fire Department, divers from the NYPD, with help from several other departments, went into the water and located the vehicle with a person inside.

The vehicle was brought to land but the man inside was dead, the department said.

Law enforcement said he was the only person in the vehicle.

The victim has not been identified by police and officers declined to provide further information.

Also assisting at the scene included:

The US Coast Guard

Nassau County Police Marine Unit

Bay Constables

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.