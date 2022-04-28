Contact Us
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; New Breakdown By Community
One Dead After Car Crashes Into Water In Freeport

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the rescue attempt.
The scene of the rescue attempt. Photo Credit: Facebook/Bill Bennett/Freeport Fire Department

One man was killed after his vehicle went into the water on Long Island and divers could not reach him in time to save his life.

The incident took place in Nassau County in Freeport around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 at Cow Meadow Park.

According to the Freeport Fire Department, divers from the NYPD, with help from several other departments, went into the water and located the vehicle with a person inside.

The vehicle was brought to land but the man inside was dead, the department said.

Law enforcement said he was the only person in the vehicle.

The victim has not been identified by police and officers declined to provide further information. 

Also assisting at the scene included:

  • The US Coast Guard
  • Nassau County Police Marine Unit
  • Bay Constables

