Nassau Daily Voice
One Critically Injured In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Sunrise Highway, just east of Lincoln Avenue in Sayville.
Sunrise Highway, just east of Lincoln Avenue in Sayville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that critically injured a man on Long Island.

Joel Kramer II,  age 31, of Lindenhurst, was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition with a small trailer attached to the rear eastbound on Sunrise Highway in Sayville, just east of Lincoln Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and overturned at approximately 5:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, Suffolk County Police said.

Kramer’s father, Joel Kramer I, age 70, of Bay Shore, was a passenger in the vehicle and was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition. 

Kramer II was transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford and trailer were impounded for safety checks.

