One Critically Injured In Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that critically injured a man on Long Island.

Joel Kramer II, age 31, of Lindenhurst, was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition with a small trailer attached to the rear eastbound on Sunrise Highway in Sayville, just east of Lincoln Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and overturned at approximately 5:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, Suffolk County Police said.

Kramer’s father, Joel Kramer I, age 70, of Bay Shore, was a passenger in the vehicle and was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition.

Kramer II was transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford and trailer were impounded for safety checks.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.