Officers, Good Samaritans Rescue Drowning Man On Long Island

Police officers and two good Samaritans on Long Island rescued a man who nearly drowned.

Alan Goldberg, age 70, of Coram, was attempting to anchor a boat on Whitehall Beach when he lost his footing and became unresponsive in the water at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20 in Port Jefferson, Suffolk County Police said.

The good Samaritans on the beach, Frances George, age 30, and Karl George, age 65, performed CPR until Marine Bureau officers Cory Kim and Shane Parker arrived on the scene and transferred Goldberg onto Marine Delta.

The officers, with the assistance of Frances George and Karl George, continued CPR while transporting Goldberg to the Port Jefferson Boat Ramp.

He was transferred to a waiting ambulance and taken to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson with serious injuries.

Frances George and Karl George were not injured.

