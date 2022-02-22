Officer Hospitalized In Nassau By Combative Suspect During Domestic Dispute Call, Police Say

A police officer on Long Island was injured while dealing with a combative suspect who was taken into custody during an investigation into a domestic dispute, authorities announced.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to an Elmont apartment at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, where there was a report of a domestic disturbance involving a man and his 23-year-old girlfriend.

According to detectives, Bronx resident Garry Henriques, age 33, was involved in an argument with his girlfriend, during which, he allegedly punched her several times in the face, causing injuries and “substantial pain.”

Police said that upon arrival, officers attempted to place Henriques into handcuffs, at which point he became combative and resisted arrest, though he was apprehended after a brief struggle.

While in police custody, investigators said that Henriques continues to struggle with officers, leaving one with an injury to his right knee.

The officer and woman involved in the disturbance were both transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Henriques was charged with:

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Obstructing governmental administration;

Resisting arrest.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, Feb. 20, and scheduled to make another court appearance at a later date.

