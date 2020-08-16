Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Off-Duty Police Officer Rescues Man In Cardiac Arrest On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
200 East Broadway in Port Jefferson Village.
200 East Broadway in Port Jefferson Village. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An off-duty officer and other responding cops rescued a man who suffered cardiac arrest on Long Island.

Off-duty Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officer Michael Mason was walking through Port Jefferson Village with his wife around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 when he observed a 62-year-old man collapse and become unconscious at 200 East Broadway in Port Jefferson. 

Mason immediately called 911 and began CPR.

Sixth Precinct Patrol officers Christopher Sakowsky and Angelica Nebel responded and continued to administer CPR. Sakowsky applied the defibrillator and administered one shock to the patient.

Upon arrival of Port Jefferson EMS, the patient regained his pulse and was transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he remains admitted. 

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

