North Woodmere Duo Nabbed For Merrick Gas Station Robbery, Police Say

A Long Island duo has been nabbed for allegedly robbing a BP gas station at gunpoint.

The incident took place around in Merrick around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, July 5 at the station located at 1185 Merrick Ave.

According to detectives, Jerald Gadsden, age 31, and Heleena Velazquez-Krupp, age 28, both of North Woodmere, entered the gas station and approached a 62-year-old male employee and displayed a pistol demanding money.

The victim, in fear of his life, complied and opened the store register and gave Gadsden an unknown amount of cash, Nassau County Police said.

The two fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

After conducting an investigation, the two were located on Hewlett Drive in North Woodmere driving a 2011 Honda Pilot and placed under arrest without further incident, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Gadsen was also responsible for the robbery of a BP gas station located at 85 North Central Avenue in Valley Stream that occurred on Monday, June 6.

Gadsden was charged with:

Two counts of robbery

Two counts of criminal use of a firearm

Velazquez-Krupp was charged with robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They will be arraigned on Wed., July 6, in Hempstead.

