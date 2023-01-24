New Update: Fire Damages Bethpage Church

This story has been updated.

Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.

Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry avenues.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building’s first floor on fire, according to Nassau County Police.

Pictures posted on social media showed multiple fire engines on scene with visible smoke coming from the building.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Bethpage, Levittown, Hicksville, Farmingdale, and South Farmingdale fire departments. At one point, there were approximately 75 firefighters on scene.

The fire was deemed under control at around 2:30 p.m., according to police radio traffic.

Smoke, fire, and water damage was reported throughout the building, police said. Nobody was inside when flames broke out and there were no reports of injuries.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

