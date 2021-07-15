Nassau County Woman Arrested For Threatening Neighbor, Resisting Arrest, Police Say

A Long Island woman threatened to kill her neighbor before becoming combative with officers attempting to apprehend her, sending one to the hospital, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a New Cassel apartment building at 1120 Broadway at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, where there was a report of a disturbance.

Police said that one resident of the building, Jennifer Pettway, age 40, was involved in an argument with her 51-year-old neighbor, at which point she allegedly became enraged and threatened to kill her, prompting the neighbor to call the police.

According to police, Pettway was irate and violent towards the responding officers, throwing items out of her apartment and refusing to come outside and speak with police.

The officers at the scene immediately requested assistance from the Emergency Services Unit, police said, and while ESU officers were attempting to speak with Pettway at the door to the apartment, an officer placed his plastic protection shield in the doorway to prevent her from closing the door, said police.

It alleged that Pettway began pulling on the officer’s shield in an effort to take it away. She then grabbed his forearm and bit him, causing “substantial pain” which resulted in a contusion and swelling.

Officers were able to make their way into the apartment, where Pettway continued to refuse to comply with commands from the officers and actively resisted arrest, said police. She was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

The officer Pettway bit was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to police.

Pettway was arrested and charged with assault, menacing, attempted grand larceny, and resisting arrest. She was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Mineola on Thursday, July 15.

