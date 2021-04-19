Missing Long Island Man Found

New update

A Long Island man who suffers from dementia and went missing has been found.

William Palmer, age 58, a resident of the Birchwood Suites Assisted Living Facility on Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, had last been seen at the Northport Long Island Rail Road station at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, Suffolk County Police said.

On Monday afternoon, April 19, police announced Palmer was located, unharmed.

Original report:

Update: William Palmer’s clothing description previously provided to police was incorrect. The story has been updated with the latest info.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Long Island man who suffers from dementia.

Palmer is 5-foot-7 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black zip-up sweater, gray sneakers with orange bottoms, and a blue baseball cap.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Palmer’s location to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

