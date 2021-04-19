Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Trio Nabbed For Buying Alcohol For Two Children, Police Say
Police & Fire

Missing Long Island Man Found

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
William Palmer
William Palmer Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

New update

A Long Island man who suffers from dementia and went missing has been found.

William Palmer, age 58, a resident of the Birchwood Suites Assisted Living Facility on Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, had last been seen at the Northport Long Island Rail Road station at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, Suffolk County Police said. 

On Monday afternoon, April 19, police announced Palmer was located, unharmed.

Original report:

Update: William Palmer’s clothing description previously provided to police was incorrect. The story has been updated with the latest info.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Long Island man who suffers from dementia.

William Palmer, age 58, a resident of the Birchwood Suites Assisted Living Facility on Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, was last seen at the Northport Long Island Rail Road station at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 18. Detectives believe he boarded a westbound train, according to Suffolk County Police.

Palmer is  5-foot-7 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black zip-up sweater, gray sneakers with orange bottoms, and a blue baseball cap.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Palmer’s location to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.