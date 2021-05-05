Missing 21-Year-Old Long Island Man Found

Update:

A 21-year-old Long Island man who went missing has been found.

Suffolk County resident Michael Giovia, who resides in the hamlet of East Northport, had last been seen in Nassau County, at 1526 Union Turnpike in North New Hyde Park, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, according to police.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police announced he's been located.

Original report:

He is described as being 6-foot-2 with brown hair and hazel eyes, Nassau County Police said.

He was last seen wearing black-colored sweatpants, a black-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a black-colored hat.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the location of this Missing Person to contact Nassau County Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

