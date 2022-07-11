Contact Us
Police & Fire

Missing 14-Year-Old Hempstead Girl Found

Nicole Valinote
Kimberlyn Cornejo-Reyes
Kimberlyn Cornejo-Reyes Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Shortly after an alert was issued about a missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island, police reported she has been located.

Kimberlyn Cornejo-Reyes had last been seen at her Hempstead home at about 2 a.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said she was reported missing at about 5 a.m. on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, police said she had been found.

