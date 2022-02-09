Men Wanted For Armed Nassau County Robberies Busted In Routine Traffic Stop: Police

Two men implicated in multiple armed robberies on Long Island were arrested during a traffic stop in New Jersey, authorities said.

Police stopped Brooklyn residents Seti Barnwell, 22, and Emmanuel Philostin, 20, both of Brooklyn, in Hudson County after spotting their Dodge Charger with heavily tinted windows on the Meadowlands Parkway on Monday, Feb. 7, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The two allegedly were involved in several gunpoint robberies in Nassau County.

A loaded Taurus G2C, 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and two .40 caliber 15-round magazines were recovered during the stop, Miller said.

Both men were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine, unlawful possession of hollow-point ammunition, and unlawful possession of handgun ammunition.

They were lodged in the Hudson County Jail. It is unclear if they are going to be charged by authorities in Nassau County.

