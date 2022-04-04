Contact Us
Massapequa Man Arrested With Ghost Guns After Shooting Himself, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Gerald Gilraine
Gerald Gilraine Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly possessing ghost guns and ammunition after shooting himself in the hand.

The incident took place in Nassau County in Massapequa around 1:20 p.m., Saturday, April 2.

Gerald Gilraine, age 21, of Massapequa, was arrested after officers responded to 25 Philips Road for a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found him with a wound to his left hand, police said.

A Nassau County Police ambulance transported Gilraine to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.

After a thorough investigation detectives recovered two 3D printers, two “ghost guns”, one assault weapon, ammunition, and assorted gun parts, police said.

Gilraine was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device
  • Criminal possession of a weapon/Ammunition feeding device)
  • Manufacture of machine gun
  • Criminal possession of an assault weapon

He was arraigned on Sunday, April 3, in Hempstead.

