Massapequa Man Arrested With Ghost Guns After Shooting Himself, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly possessing ghost guns and ammunition after shooting himself in the hand.
The incident took place in Nassau County in Massapequa around 1:20 p.m., Saturday, April 2.
Gerald Gilraine, age 21, of Massapequa, was arrested after officers responded to 25 Philips Road for a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found him with a wound to his left hand, police said.
A Nassau County Police ambulance transported Gilraine to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.
After a thorough investigation detectives recovered two 3D printers, two “ghost guns”, one assault weapon, ammunition, and assorted gun parts, police said.
Gilraine was charged with:
- Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm
- Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
- Unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device
- Criminal possession of a weapon/Ammunition feeding device)
- Manufacture of machine gun
- Criminal possession of an assault weapon
He was arraigned on Sunday, April 3, in Hempstead.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.