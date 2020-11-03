Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Eatery

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man and woman who stole from a Long Island restaurant in December of 2019.

A man and woman stole them items from Panera Bread in Lake Ronkonkoma, located at 136 Portion Road, in December of 2019 at approximately 2 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

