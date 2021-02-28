Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $570 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target

Two people are wanted after allegedly stealing from Target in Medford. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Know them?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate a man and woman who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location last month.

According to Suffolk County Police, the pair stole a Dyson vacuum, a toaster, and clothing from Target on Horseback Road in Medford on Sunday, Jan. 24. In surveillance photos released by investigators, the woman can be seen wheeling a cart through the store with the stolen items before leaving without paying.

The stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $570, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

