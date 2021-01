Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly stole $480 in groceries from a Long Island Stop & Shop.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, Oct. 29 at approximately 3:50 p.m. at 2350 North Ocean Ave. in Farmingville.

Anyone who recognizes the couple or witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online, with the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

