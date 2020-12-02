Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Six Charged For Scheme In Which 117 Turkish Moms Gave Birth To 119 Children On Long Island
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $1,300 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A photo of the wanted pair Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
One of the wanted pair captured on surveillance footage Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man and woman who stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from a Long Island Ulta location. 

The incident took place at an Ulta on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, according to Suffolk County Police. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a silver, newer model Honda Civic. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the pair's arrest, and can be reached online, via the P3Tips mobile ap or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.