Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $1,300 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store, Police Say

Police are searching for a man and woman who stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from a Long Island Ulta location.

The incident took place at an Ulta on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, according to Suffolk County Police. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a silver, newer model Honda Civic.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the pair's arrest, and can be reached online, via the P3Tips mobile ap or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.