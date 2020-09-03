Man, Woman Nabbed For Robbing Long Island Bank

A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly robbing a Long Island bank.

Caleb Christiansen, 30, of Riverhead, and Jeanne Marie Zoller, 49, of Mastic, were arrested on Sunday, March 8, after Suffolk County Police responded to a call for a robbery at a Lake Grove bank.

According to police, Christiansen allegedly entered TD Bank, located at 2822 Middle Country Road, and approached a teller, displayed a handgun and presented a note demanding cash around 2:35 p.m.

The teller complied and Christiansen fled the bank to a white Jeep where Zoller was waiting outside. The Jeep fled southbound on Hawkins Avenue, police said.

Fourth Precinct officers located Christiansen and Zoller in the Jeep a short time later on Hawkins Avenue.

Christiansen and Zoller were both charged with robbery and will be arraigned on Monday, March 9.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

