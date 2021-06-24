Contact Us
Man Who Lost Control Of Sailboat Rescued By Bay Constables On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
A 61-year-old man who lost control of his sailboat and was in the water was rescued by members of the Southold Bay Constables.
A man who was unable to operate his 16-foot sailboat was saved by Bay Constables when he overturned the vessel.

The rescue took place on Friday, June 18, when Southold Town Police received a report of a man overboard off of Kenney's Beach, in Southold. 

Police said the boat's owner Peter Stanton, age 61, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was apparently unable to properly operate his 16' sailboat when he caused it to overturn. 

Stanton was then unable to swim fast enough to catch up to it causing himself to become separated from the boat, police said.

Southold Bay Constables John Kirincic and Kris Dimon responded by boat, Suffolk Police Aviation by helicopter, Southold Fire Dept by boat, and police officers by land.

One of the officers was able to see Stanton and guided the Bay Constables to him. Stanton was brought aboard the Bay Constables police vessel then later transferred to the fire department inflatable boat who brought him ashore at McCabes Beach. 

Stanton was checked out by EMS at the scene and refused any further medical care.

