Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards At Multiple Locations On Long Island

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to identify and locate a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card repeatedly last month.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of a man who used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases on Sunday, April 5.

Among the stops the suspect made while using the stolen credit card was at Lowe’s on Montauk Highway in East Patchogue. That card had been reported stolen earlier in the day by a Centereach man, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos, or has information about the stolen card has been asked to contact Suffolk County Sixth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

