Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card At Long Island 7-Eleven, Police Say

Christina Coulter
The 7-Eleven at 444 Waverly Avenue where the stolen credit card was used. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man who used a stolen credit card at a Long Island 7-Eleven. 

A woman reported that her purse and credit cards were stolen from inside at 2018 Hyundai Elantra parked outside West Roe Boulevard in Patchogue at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to Suffolk County Police. 

Later that day, police said, an unidentified man used one of these cards at a 7-Eleven location at 444 Waverly Ave. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the man's identification and arrest. The group can be reached by calling 800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online

