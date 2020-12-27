Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card At Long Island 7-Eleven, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who used a stolen credit card at a Long Island 7-Eleven.

A woman reported that her purse and credit cards were stolen from inside at 2018 Hyundai Elantra parked outside West Roe Boulevard in Patchogue at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to Suffolk County Police.

Later that day, police said, an unidentified man used one of these cards at a 7-Eleven location at 444 Waverly Ave.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the man's identification and arrest. The group can be reached by calling 800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

