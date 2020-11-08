Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Man Wanted For Using Credit Cards Stolen From Car At Two Long Island Stores

Christina Coulter
Surveillance footage of the wanted man
Surveillance footage of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man who made purchases at two Long Island 7-Eleven locations using a credit card stolen from a parked car. 

According to police, the credit card was reported stolen on Sept. 2; according to the owner, the card was last seen in a vehicle parked on Julia Goldback Avenue in Bohemia, Suffolk County Police said.

 The cards were used at 7-Eleven locations on Motor Parkway in Islandia and on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma the day that the cards were reported stolen. 

Those with information pertaining to the theft are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips mobile app or online.

