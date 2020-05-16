Man Wanted For Stealing Pocketbook With Credit Cards In Long Island Office Building

Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a pocketbook and credit cards from an office building earlier this year.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, who released a photo of a man in a hooded sweatshirt who stole a pocketbook inside the building in Patchogue in March.

According to police, the suspect stole a pocketbook that contained credit cards while he was in an office building on West Main Street at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip on the department’s tip site.

