Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: 'If Things Are The Way They Are Now, We're Going To Open Schools,' Cuomo Says
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A woman is wanted by police in Suffolk County after allegedly stealing from Target in Bay Shore
A woman is wanted by police in Suffolk County after allegedly stealing from Target in Bay Shore Photo Credit: SCPD

Know him?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man stole allergy medication from Target on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

The stolen medication had an estimated value of $380, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.