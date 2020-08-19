Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Home Depot

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek to identify and locate a man who was caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars worth of tools from an area Home Depot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of a man who stole four saws from Home Depot on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $805.

Anyone who has information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Seventh Precinct Crime Section detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving a tip online.

