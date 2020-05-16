Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Gas Station

Know him?

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole sandwiches and beer from a Long Island gas station.

Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers issued an alert for a man who allegedly stole approximately $70 worth of products from BP on Islip Avenue on Islip Avenue in Brentwood.

Investigators said the alleged shoplifting incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident has been asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

