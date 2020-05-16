Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Suffolk Gets OK For Elective Surgeries; Horse Tracks To Reopen
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Gas Station

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man is wanted for stealing from a Long Island gas station, police said.
A man is wanted for stealing from a Long Island gas station, police said. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Know him?

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole sandwiches and beer from a Long Island gas station.

Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers issued an alert for a man who allegedly stole approximately $70 worth of products from BP on Islip Avenue on Islip Avenue in Brentwood.

Investigators said the alleged shoplifting incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident has been asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.