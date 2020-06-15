Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island 7-Eleven

A man is wanted after allegedly stealing from a Long Island 7-Eleven.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they attempt to track down a suspect who allegedly robbed 7-Eleven on Pulaski Road in East Northport during an early morning theft last month.

It is alleged that the suspect entered 7-Eleven shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 31, and stole beer. The man was described by investigators as having a Mohawk-style haircut and a tan backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

