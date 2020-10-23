Man Wanted For Stealing From Five Unlocked Vehicles On Long Island, Police Say

Police are looking for an unidentified man who allegedly stole from five unlocked cars.

The wanted man stole money, jewelry and AirPods from vehicles in Lake Ronkonkoma, Ronkonkoma and Lake Grove after nightfall between Tuesday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 8, Suffolk County Police said.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured man or bore witness to the break-ins can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips app or online.

