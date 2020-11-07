Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing $560 Worth Of Items From Long Island Lowe's

Christina Coulter
A photo of the wanted man captured from store surveillance footage Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man who stole approximately $560 in merchandise from a Long Island Lowe's location in March. 

According to police, the man stole a number of power tools from the Lowe's on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, Suffolk County Police said.

Those who recognize the man, have information regarding his whereabouts or witnessed the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a cash reward online, via the P3tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

