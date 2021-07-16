Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increase In Infection Rate, Which Ranks Highest In NY State
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing $375 Worth Of Items From Long Island Walmart

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Centereach store earlier this month.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Centereach store earlier this month. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released a surveillance photo of a suspect who is wanted after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from an area Walmart.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers who are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who allegedly robbed Walmart at the Centereach Mall in July.

According to police, the stolen items had a value of approximately $375. When he was confronted in the parking lot by a store employee, the suspect allegedly dropped the merchandise and fled the area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.