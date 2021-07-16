Man Wanted For Stealing $375 Worth Of Items From Long Island Walmart

Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released a surveillance photo of a suspect who is wanted after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from an area Walmart.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers who are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who allegedly robbed Walmart at the Centereach Mall in July.

According to police, the stolen items had a value of approximately $375. When he was confronted in the parking lot by a store employee, the suspect allegedly dropped the merchandise and fled the area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

