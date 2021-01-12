Man Wanted For Stealing $300 Cash From Long Island Store, Police Say

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to track down a man who was caught on camera stealing cash from the front counter of an area ice cream shop.

A man walked into Ice Cream Cottage on Montauk Highway in Mastic at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 last year, at which point he reached under a plastic partition towards the cash register and took a handful of cash while destroying the partition while a stunned employee and customer watched.

In total, the suspect made off with approximately $300 before fleeing.

Police described the suspect as being approximately 5 foot 10 who was wearing a dark knit hat, gray sweatshirt, and red Nike sneakers. Investigators also noted that the man had rings on both hands.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who has information on the identity or location of the suspect has been asked to contact investigators at Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

