Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Stealing $1,240 In Items From Long Island Store, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Surveillance footage of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are searching for a man who stole sunglasses and a shirt, worth $1,240, from a Sax Off 5th location. 

According to police, the unidentified man stole merchandise from the Deer Park store in the Tanger Outlets at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, Suffolk County Police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will reward information identifying the individual and his whereabouts with cash. To contact the group, call 800-220-TIPS, download the P3Tips app or go online.

