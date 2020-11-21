Man Wanted For Leaving Scene Of Long Island Crash

Police are searching for an individual who fled the scene after colliding with a parked car, injuring one of its passengers who was exiting the vehicle at the time of the crash on Long Island.

The unidentified hit-and-run driver was in a gray Nissan Maxima with black rims and high-intensity front headlights at the time of the Wednesday, Oct. 21 incident, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police said that the driver was traveling southbound on 8th Avenue in Huntington Station when it struck a parked 2016 Lexus, which a passenger was in the process of exiting when the vehicles collided at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a reward to callers with information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver. The group can be contacted by calling 800-220-TIPS, online or via the P3Tips mobile app.

