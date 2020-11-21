Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Duo, Including Home Health Aide, Accused Of Stealing From Nassau Woman
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Leaving Scene Of Long Island Crash

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A look at the vehicle involved in the incident.
A look at the vehicle involved in the incident. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are searching for an individual who fled the scene after colliding with a parked car, injuring one of its passengers who was exiting the vehicle at the time of the crash on Long Island. 

The unidentified hit-and-run driver was in a gray Nissan Maxima with black rims and high-intensity front headlights at the time of the Wednesday, Oct. 21 incident, according to Suffolk County Police. 

Police said that the driver was traveling southbound on 8th Avenue in Huntington Station when it struck a parked 2016 Lexus, which a passenger was in the process of exiting when the vehicles collided at approximately 7:15 p.m. 

The passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a reward to callers with information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver. The group can be contacted by calling 800-220-TIPS, online or via the P3Tips mobile app.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.