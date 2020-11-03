Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Wanted For Assaulting Victim At Long Island Party

Christina Coulter
Police said a male between the ages of 15 and 25 struck a 62-year-old man who was dispersing a party taking place in his home. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The incident took place at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at a home in Farmingville on Somers Court. 

The incident took place at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at a home in Farmingville on Somers Court. 

The victim, Suffolk County Police said, was treated for minor injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital. 

Those with information pertaining to the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a reward by calling 800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

