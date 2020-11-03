Man Wanted For Assaulting Victim At Long Island Party

Police are looking for a male between the ages of 15 and 25 who police said struck a 62-year-old man who was dispersing a party taking place in his home.

The incident took place at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at a home in Farmingville on Somers Court.

The victim, Suffolk County Police said, was treated for minor injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Those with information pertaining to the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a reward by calling 800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

