Police & Fire

Man Taken Into Custody After 16-Hour Long Island Standoff

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
The resident at Wheeler Road.
The resident at Wheeler Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man who barricaded himself inside a Long Island residence after a standout that lasted for hours, police said.

It happened on Sunday, June 14 at about 3:30 p.m. in  Central Islip.

The man entered the home and barricaded himself inside for approximately 16 hours, Suffolk County Police said.

Police received a 911 call on Friday, June 13 at 11:30 p.m. from a resident of 39 Wheeler Road, who indicated an unknown male wielding a knife was inside his home, according to police.

The resident fled the house prior to police arrival. 

Police officers, Emergency Service Section officers and the Hostage Negotiation Team surrounded the perimeter of the location. 

The individual threw barbells and a flammable device from a second-story window at officers on the ground, police said. No officers were injured.

Emergency Service Section officers entered the home at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

While securing the main floor, they encountered the man and were able to talk him into surrendering into their custody. 

The man, 29, who is undomiciled, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and will be charged with burglary and a parole violation.

