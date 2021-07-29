Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Steals Pink Sweatshirt, Fights With Officers In Nassau County, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Busy Long Island Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on a busy Long Island roadway.
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on a busy Long Island roadway. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 9:55 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, when Southampton Police responded to the crash on Route 104 in Southampton.

According to police, the unidentified man was walking near the traffic circle when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with serious injuries but later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene. 

At this time no criminality is suspected, police said.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.