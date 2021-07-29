Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Busy Long Island Roadway

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 9:55 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, when Southampton Police responded to the crash on Route 104 in Southampton.

According to police, the unidentified man was walking near the traffic circle when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with serious injuries but later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene.

At this time no criminality is suspected, police said.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

