Man Struck, Killed By Car On Long Island Roadway

A man was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight.

The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. Thursday, March 18 in North Bay Shore.

Henry Zepeda-Gomez, age 34, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla southbound on Fifth Avenue, near Claremont Avenue when the vehicle struck the man in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Zepeda-Gomez was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

