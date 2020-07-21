Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Man Seriously Injured In Knife Attack At Long Island Lowe's Parking Lot

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Lowe's located at 800 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore.
Lowe's located at 800 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was seriously injured after being slashed with a knife in what police believe was a targeted attack in the parking lot of a Long Island retail store.

The incident happened Monday, July 20 at approximately 5:15 p.m. in Bay Shore.

The man, a 49-year-old Bay Shore resident, was walking to his car in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 800 Sunrise Highway, when he was approached by two men, one carrying a knife, Suffolk County Police said.

The man with the knife slashed the victim, causing lacerations to his neck and hand, according to police.

The two suspects then fled the scene in separate vehicles. 

Detectives believe the victim was known to his attackers and was specifically targeted.

The victim was transported via Bay Shore Rescue ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Third Squad 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

