Man Seriously Injured In Crash Near Supermarket In Massapequa

A man was seriously injured n a two-vehicle crash near a Long Island supermarket.

It happened on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9:10 a.m. in Massapequa.

A 76-year-old man operating a 2019 Mazda SUV was involved in a collision with a 2022 Ram truck being operated by a 29-year-old man, Nassau County Police said.

The Mazda was traveling eastbound on Merrick Road and after attempting to make a turn into the Lidl market at 5601 Merrick Road was struck on its passenger side by the Ram, which was traveling westbound on Merrick Road, according to police.

Both drivers were transported to local area hospitals, according to police.

The 76-year-old is listed in critical condition and the 29-year-old had minor injuries, said police. Their identities have not been released.

Both cars were impounded for brake checks.

"No criminality is suspected at this time and the investigation is ongoing," Nassau County Police said.

