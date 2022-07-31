Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Massapequa Roadway

Police are investigating a crash on a Long Island roadway that left a person seriously injured.

It happened just after 11:05 a.m. Saturday, July 30 in Massapequa.

A 43-year-old woman operating a 2020 Dodge SUV was leaving a marked parking stall in a lot on the 1000 block of Hicksville Road and struck a 76-year-old man who was walking, Nassau County Police said.

The victim fell to the ground and struck his head on the pavement, causing a fractured skull and internal bleeding, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital in a Nassau County Police Ambulance for treatment.

The driver remained at the scene.

There were no further injuries reported.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

