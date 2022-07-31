Contact Us
Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Massapequa Roadway

The area (marked in red) where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Blindguard on Pixabay

Police are investigating a crash on a Long Island roadway that left a person seriously injured.

It happened just after 11:05 a.m. Saturday, July 30 in Massapequa.

A 43-year-old woman operating a 2020 Dodge SUV was leaving a marked parking stall in a lot on the 1000 block of Hicksville Road and struck a 76-year-old man who was walking, Nassau County Police said. 

The victim fell to the ground and struck his head on the pavement, causing a fractured skull and internal bleeding, according to police. 

He was transported to a local hospital in a Nassau County Police Ambulance for treatment. 

The driver remained at the scene. 

There were no further injuries reported. 

