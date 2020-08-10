Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV Near Busy Long Island Intersection

A 44-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by an SUV near a busy Long Island intersection.

Vicente Monterroso, of Central Islip was crossing Suffolk Avenue on foot from north to south, approximately 180 feet east of Carleton Avenue, when he was struck by an eastbound 2016 Honda CRV at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Suffolk County Police said.

Monterroso was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the Honda, Anoosha Maddi, 31, of Ronkonkoma, was not injured.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

