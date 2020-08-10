Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Six Injured After Vehicle Drives Off Southern State, Crashing Into Pickup Truck, Parked Car
Police & Fire

Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV Near Busy Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A 44-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by an SUV near a busy Long Island intersection.
A 44-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by an SUV near a busy Long Island intersection. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 44-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by an SUV near a busy Long Island intersection.

Vicente Monterroso, of Central Islip was crossing Suffolk Avenue on foot from north to south, approximately 180 feet east of Carleton Avenue, when he was struck by an eastbound 2016 Honda CRV at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Suffolk County Police said.

Monterroso was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the Honda, Anoosha Maddi, 31, of Ronkonkoma, was not injured. 

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.