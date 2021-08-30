Contact Us
Man Saved After Legs Hit By Boat Propeller On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
A man whose legs were hit by a boat's propeller was saved by Southampton Bay Constables.
A man whose legs were hit by a boat's propeller was saved by Southampton Bay Constables. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Department

A man was saved on Long Island by Bay Constables after both of his legs were hit by a boat's propeller.

The accident took place around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29 in Suffolk County in Noyac Creek in Southhampton.

According to Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph, the injured man was transported to a residence where Bay Constables were the first to arrive.

Once on the scene,  Constables Chris Fraser immediately applied tourniquets to both legs which slowed the victim’s blood loss. 

Suffolk County Police Aviation Unit was requested and flew the victim to Stony Brook Hospital to receive further care.

"Bay Constable Fraser’s medical training and actions saved the victim from further blood loss and provided immediate medical care," Ralph said.

The victim's condition was not known. 

