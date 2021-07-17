Man Robbed At Long Island Chase Bank, Police Say

Police on Long Island are searching for a man involved in an alleged robbery of a man who had just withdrawn money from a bank.

The incident was reported just before noontime Thursday, July 15, when the Riverhead Police Department received a call from a Hispanic male victim, saying he had just been forcibly robbed in the parking lot of the Chase Bank located at #7 West Main Street in Riverhead.

When officers arrived, they determined that a green-colored pickup truck being operated by a Black male was involved, Detective Mark Stromski said.

An investigation found the Hispanic male victim had just withdrawn money from the ATM and was attempting to leave the parking lot in his vehicle when he was stopped by an unknown Black male driving a green-colored older model extended cab pickup truck, who demanded his wallet.

A fight took place over the wallet with the Black male ultimately ripping the wallet from the victim’s hands and removing the money he had just withdrawn, Stromski said.

The Black male had fled in the pickup in an eastbound direction after turning onto East Main Street.

The man is described as being around 30 years old, tall in height, with a thin build.

The victim received an injury to his mouth during the fight and refused medical attention at the time of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone that may have witnessed the robbery or may have information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

All calls will be held in confidence.

