Man Points Shotgun At Group In Long Island Shopping Center Parking Lot, Police Say

A man has been apprehended after police say he pointing a shotgun at a group of people in the parking lot of a Long Island shopping center.

The incident, which authorities said was not related to protests over the death of George Floyd, happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 in Kings Park.

Kenneth Kopek, 39, of Kings Park, was engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of people in a parking lot, located in front of 66 Indian Head Road, when he pointed a loaded double-barreled shotgun in their direction, Suffolk County Police said. Kopek fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Following an investigation, Kopek was arrested a short time later at his residence in Kings Park.

He was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, June 3.

