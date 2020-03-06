Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Points Shotgun At Group In Long Island Shopping Center Parking Lot, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
The parking lot in Kings Park where the incident happened.
The parking lot in Kings Park where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been apprehended after police say he pointing a shotgun at a group of people in the parking lot of a Long Island shopping center.

The incident, which authorities said was not related to protests over the death of George Floyd, happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 in Kings Park.

Kenneth Kopek, 39, of Kings Park, was engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of people in a parking lot, located in front of 66 Indian Head Road, when he pointed a loaded double-barreled shotgun in their direction, Suffolk County Police said. Kopek fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Following an investigation, Kopek was arrested a short time later at his residence in Kings Park.

He was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, June 3.

