Man Nabbed With Weapons, Drugs, During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man has been charged with weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop on Long Island.

The incident took place in Inwood around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14.

Jermaine Jordan, age 41, of Rosedale Queens, was pulled over after officers spotted him driving a blue BMW with multiple vehicle violations, according to Nassau County Police.

Following an investigation, officers recovered a switchblade knife, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, and 20 plastic bags believed to be crack cocaine, police said.

Jordan was placed under arrest and charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon/third-degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of fireworks.

He will be arraigned on Friday, July 15, in Hempstead.

