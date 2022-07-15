Man Nabbed With Weapons, Drugs, During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man has been charged with weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop on Long Island.
The incident took place in Inwood around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14.
Jermaine Jordan, age 41, of Rosedale Queens, was pulled over after officers spotted him driving a blue BMW with multiple vehicle violations, according to Nassau County Police.
Following an investigation, officers recovered a switchblade knife, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, and 20 plastic bags believed to be crack cocaine, police said.
Jordan was placed under arrest and charged with:
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon/third-degree
- Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Unlawful possession of fireworks.
He will be arraigned on Friday, July 15, in Hempstead.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.