Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Fire Destroys Garage, Vehicles, Damages Franklin Square Home, Officials Say
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed With Weapons, Drugs, During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The gun was recovered during the arrest.
The gun was recovered during the arrest. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man has been charged with weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop on Long Island.

The incident took place in Inwood around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14.

Jermaine Jordan, age 41, of Rosedale Queens, was pulled over after officers spotted him driving a blue BMW with multiple vehicle violations, according to Nassau County Police.

Following an investigation, officers recovered a switchblade knife, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, and 20 plastic bags believed to be crack cocaine, police said.

Jordan was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon/third-degree
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Unlawful possession of fireworks. 

He will be arraigned on Friday, July 15, in Hempstead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.