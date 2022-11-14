Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: These Parts Of Northeast Could See Up To Foot Of Snow From Quick-Moving System
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed With Loaded Weapon, Drugs During Elmont Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Emil Hill
Emil Hill Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man was apprehended with a loaded firearm and drugs during a routine traffic stop on Long Island.

The incident took place in Elmont around 11:35 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop at Hempstead Turnpike and Belmont Park Road when they spotted a green-colored Dodge Neon traveling westbound with a defective headlight and no registration plate.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a black-colored Tauras Armas loaded firearm and two substances believed to be methylenedioxymethamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

The driver, Emil Hill, age 25, of Queens Village, was arrested without incident and charged with:

  • Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, second and third-degree
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 
  • Multiple traffic violations.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.