Man Nabbed With Loaded Weapon, Drugs During Elmont Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man was apprehended with a loaded firearm and drugs during a routine traffic stop on Long Island.

The incident took place in Elmont around 11:35 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop at Hempstead Turnpike and Belmont Park Road when they spotted a green-colored Dodge Neon traveling westbound with a defective headlight and no registration plate.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a black-colored Tauras Armas loaded firearm and two substances believed to be methylenedioxymethamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

The driver, Emil Hill, age 25, of Queens Village, was arrested without incident and charged with:

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, second and third-degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Multiple traffic violations.

