Man Nabbed In Chase After Shooting Mother Of His Child At Long Island Residence, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting the mother of his child and then himself before fleeing the area.

Jiuber Mejia-Chicas, 35, of Holtsville, was arrested on Sunday, April 5, after Suffolk County Police responded to a home on Morris Avenue in Holtsville for a reported shooting, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to police, Mejia-Chicas used a handgun to shoot the 28-year-old mother of his child at her residence on Morris Avenue around 9:25 p.m.

He then shot himself before fleeing the scene in a 2005 Ford Escape, police said.

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Carey spotted Mejia-Chicas a short time later traveling westbound in the Ford on the Long Island Expressway and initiated a traffic stop.

Mejia-Chicas failed to stop and continued westbound into Nassau County, then into Queens to the Whitestone Expressway where the vehicle stopped around 10:15 p.m., police said.

He was arrested and transported to NewYork-Presbyterian in Queens, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to attempted murder, Mejia-Chicas was charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of a firearm.

He is being held for arraigned in Central Islip on Monday, April 6.

