Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened Saturday, June 20 at about 8:40 p.m. on the eastbound Northern State Parkway west of Veterans Highway, in Smithtown.

Gerald Ramsaran, 49, of Queens, was driving a 2020 GMC when he struck the driver’s side rear of a 2017 Chevrolet driven by Metin Takil, 61, of Smithtown, state police said.

After striking the Chevrolet, Ramsaran lost control of his vehicle, striking a tree, according to police.

Ramsaran was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call state police at 631-756-3300.

