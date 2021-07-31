Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Route 25A, near Panther Path, in Miller Place.
Route 25A, near Panther Path, in Miller Place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy area roadway.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in Miller Place.

Raoul Rasch, age 79, of Rocky Point, was driving a 1934 Ford vintage model eastbound on Route 25A, near Panther Path, when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck a westbound 2004 Ford pickup, Suffolk County Police said.

Rasch was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jose Herrera, age 54, of Centereach, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.