Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

A Long Island man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy area roadway.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in Miller Place.

Raoul Rasch, age 79, of Rocky Point, was driving a 1934 Ford vintage model eastbound on Route 25A, near Panther Path, when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck a westbound 2004 Ford pickup, Suffolk County Police said.

Rasch was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jose Herrera, age 54, of Centereach, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

