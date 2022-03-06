Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Busy Rockville Centre Roadway

Police are investigating a fatal crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. Friday, June 3 in Rockville Centre.

A 92-year-old man was operating a 2017 Nissan SUV northbound on Peninsula Boulevard when he struck the rear of another vehicle at the intersection of North Village Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The collision caused the Nissan to roll over, police said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The other vehicle was a 2010 Lexus sedan, which had two occupants, and was stopped at a traffic signal at the time of the collision.

The two occupants of the Lexus were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, said police.

The name of the man killed in the crash has not yet been released.

